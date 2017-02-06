King Cake of the day: Caluda’s King Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Caluda's King Cakes started with a coffee shop on Metairie Road called the Coffee Cottage, but when they started producing a large number of King Cakes they changed their name to Caluda's, and created Cottage Catering.

They make over a thousand pounds of dough a day, in-house, in an assembly line method. There are "krewes" on each task, such as making the dough, proofing the dough, making the proofed dough into cakes, baking the cakes, adding the icing and sprinkles and finally, the shipping the cakes out.

They have traditional, cream cheese, praline, and other combinations, but sometimes they like to have surprises. Check their Facebook to see if they're having a special flavor like oreo creme, chocolate chip cookie dough, or maple bacon.