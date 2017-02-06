× JPSO looking for woman who tried to rob French Press Coffee Shop

GRETNA (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who tried to rob a Metairie coffee shop last month.

The unidentified woman can be seen walking into the French Press Coffee Shop on Severn Avenue on January 27 around 1:30 p.m., according to the JPSO.

The woman passed the cashier a note implying that she was armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The employee told investigators that the woman appeared to be armed with a knife, but the employee decided not to comply with the robber’s demands, according to the JPSO.

The woman fled on foot, and later returned to the business several days later, although police were not called at that time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or who may have information on this incident, is asked to contact Detective Buttone at (504) 364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.