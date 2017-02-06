Joe McKnight’s shooter pleads not guilty

GRETNA, La - (WGNO) Ronald Gasser, the man who shot and killed former NFL player Joe McKnight during a road rage incident in Terrytown last December, plead not guilty to second degree murder charges on Monday.
Four days earlier, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office announced Gasser was indited on a second-degree murder charge, upping the manslaughter charge Gasser faced when he was eventually arrested four days after the shooting.
Gasser, 55, appeared before magistrate commissioner Paul Schneider in the 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna. Gasser stood in court with his attorneys, Gerard Archer and Matthew Goetz, who called Gasser's actions "justifiable homicide" after the proceeding ended in court.
Authorities said McKnight, the former New York Jets player who was driving an Audi SUV, possibly cut off Gasser's Infiniti near the Crescent City Connection. Gasser chased McKnight down, leading to the deadly confrontation in Terrytown.
Gasser's bond is still set at $750,000, which Archer and Goetz said their client could not afford. He faced a $500,000 bond while facing the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Also in court today were Gasser's wife and daughter, and members of the McKnight family.
If convicted, he faces a life sentence without parole, probation or suspended sentence. A pretrial date was set for Feb. 16 in Judge Ellen Kovach's court.