Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter seriously injured in Kentwood ATV accident
KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) – Maddie Aldridge, the 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears, is in critical but stable condition after her ATV accident, TMZ reports.
According to TMZ, Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle Sunday when it flipped over, sending her into a lake where she was submerged for several minutes.
Sources told TMZ Maddie was unconscious and taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.
Maddie, the niece of Britney Spears, was seriously injured. Doctors say she’s critical but stable.