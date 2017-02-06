× Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter seriously injured in Kentwood ATV accident

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) – Maddie Aldridge, the 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears, is in critical but stable condition after her ATV accident, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle Sunday when it flipped over, sending her into a lake where she was submerged for several minutes.

Sources told TMZ Maddie was unconscious and taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.

Maddie, the niece of Britney Spears, was seriously injured. Doctors say she’s critical but stable.