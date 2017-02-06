Help catch this gunman who targeted a business in St. Charles Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST ROSE, LA (WGNO) -- St. Charles Parish sheriff's deputies are asking for help to catch a man who robbed a business in St. Rose.

The robbery happened on Jan. 31 at about 1:45 in the morning at the Birdie's in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway.

According to deputies, a man wearing a hooded jacked and scarf walked into the store, aimed a pistol at the clerk, then ordered him to go behind the counter and open the cash register.

Moments later, the gunman orders the clerk to get on his knees then makes his escape.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903 -STOP.

You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward. So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.