Family sells everything to travel around the world for two years

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Here’s an incredible journey. The Vrapi family will be traveling all around the world for approximately two years.

We came across their blog and YouTube called, “When In Rome Travels,” which will document their travels.

The family, mother Kaleigh, father, Engjell, and their three kids, were recently in New Orleans.

They contacted News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to tell him about their trip.

Their journey began in Montana, and they plan to travel all around the United States for the next five months.

They are traveling in an RV. After touring the United States, then they will head abroad for 15 months to Europe, Asia, and South America.

“We used to own two restaurants,” Kaleigh said. “My husband is a chef and I’m a sommelier. We have three kids, and were working so hard, we weren’t able to spend the quality time we wanted with our kids, so we decided to sell everything. We sold our house, our cars, our businesses, and are now traveling with our kids.”

The family plans to explore as many restaurants and wineries as they can to broaden their culinary perspectives, but most important for them is the family time that they are sharing with each other.

For a link to their blog & YouTube channel, click HERE.