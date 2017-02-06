× Coast Guard rescues man from Norwegian Dawn cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Coast Guard rescued a 76-year-old man and his wife from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico after the man fell ill with flu-like symptoms.

A 45-foot boat was sent to meet the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship about 10 nautical miles south of Southwest Pass around 7 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.

The ship’s crew safely evacuated the man, who also suffers from a heart condition, his wife, and a nurse from the cruise ship to the Coast Guard Station in Venice.

A distress call went out around midnight, according to the Coast Guard. The man’s current condition is unknown.