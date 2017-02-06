× Baby rescued from meth lab in Washington Parish

FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) – Three people are in jail and a baby is in state custody after the baby was found in a trailer with a meth lab and heroin.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Sunday to a mobile home on Beau Drive near Franklinton, where there was a suspected meth lab.

When deputies arrived, they found 50-year-old Albert Weysham, 28-year-old Lauren Weysham and Nicholas Whittington in the home.

Lauren Weysham told deputies that there was a juvenile in the home. Deputies found the 1-and-a-half-year-old baby and removed her from the home because of strong fumes and heavy cigarette smoke.

When deputies searched the home, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin. The 18-month-old girl was removed from the home and placed in state custody.

Albert Weysham told deputies he had made meth in the home earlier that day. Whittington showed deputies the remnants of the meth lab.

Lauren E. Weysham was booked into the Washington Parish Jail for manufacture of methamphetamine, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in jail on a $58,000 bond.

Albert J. Weysham is charged with manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in jail on a $63,000 bond.

Nicholas Whittington is charged with manufacture of methamphetamine, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule II drugs. He remains in jail on a $58,000 bond.

“This situation makes me sick,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “There is absolutely no excuse for this type of irresponsible and reckless behavior.”