Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in season 2 of FX hit series

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The “American Crime Story” TV series on FX Network got a lot of awards for its treatment of the O.J. Simpson case. Now, it’s taking on the story of Hurricane Katrina.

Today, the network announced casting for season 2, “Katrina: American Crime Story,” which is set to air in 2018.

Four-time Oscar-award nominated actress Annette Bening will play the role of former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco,

It’s the first major character announcement for season 2 of the Ryan Murphy-produced show.

Welcome to the family, Annette Bening. https://t.co/VJxxaaOjl7 — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) February 6, 2017

Blanco became a highly controversial figure as she helped to lead a disorganized response to one of the largest disasters in history. She was the first and only woman to ever be elected governor in Louisiana.

Blanco, who served as governor from 2004-2008, didn’t seek a second term.