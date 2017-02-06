Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in season 2 of FX hit series

PALM SPRINGS, CA - JANUARY 02: Actress Annette Bening poses with the Career Achievement Award during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival)
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The “American Crime Story” TV series on FX Network got a lot of awards for its treatment of the O.J. Simpson case. Now, it’s taking on the story of Hurricane Katrina.
Today, the network announced casting for season 2, “Katrina: American Crime Story,” which is set to air in 2018.
Four-time Oscar-award nominated actress Annette Bening will play the role of former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco,
It’s the first major character announcement for season 2 of the Ryan Murphy-produced show.
Blanco became a highly controversial figure as she helped to lead a disorganized response to one of the largest disasters in history. She was the first and only woman to ever be elected governor in Louisiana.
Blanco, who served as governor from 2004-2008, didn’t seek a second term.
NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 13: Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco (R) speaks during a press conference with Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff (2L) and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator David Paulison (2R) following a meeting to discuss hurricane preparedness August 13, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)