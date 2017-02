× Pedestrian killed in hit and run accident

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The New Orleans Police Department continues to investigate a traffic incident that killed a pedestrian on Saturday night. Officers said it happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Earhart Boulevard and South Galvez Street. A 58-year old man was hit, the suspect drove away. The make and model of the car remains unknown.

Anyone with any information asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.