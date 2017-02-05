× Payton plans to block social media in locker room next season

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – NFL players are just like everyone else – they like to share their lives on social media.

But according to Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, inside the locker room before a game should be off limits.

He doesn’t want players sharing too much in the run up to the games, and he has a plan to stop it.

The coach appeared on a national radio show and said he plans to install social media blockers in the Saints locker room.

He called it a “simple scrambler” that would block social media use two hours before a game.

Payton said he wants his players focused during that time. He notices players getting antsy for their phones when they haven’t had a break in a while.

You can hear the full interview here.