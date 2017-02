× Man threatens to stab co-worker with a screwdriver

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An argument between workers at a car repair shop ended in violence.

It happened here on the 7300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.

The New Orleans Police Department issued a report that said one of the co-workers threatened to stab another co-worker with a screwdriver and then cut that co-worker with a razor, instead.

No word yet on what sparked the argument.