Cookies and Cocktails Gala benefits local Girl Scouts

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Cookies, cocktails and all that jazz, kicked off this year’s annual Girl Scout cookie fundraiser.

It’s an event that’s celebrating a rich history of cookie selling.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez emceed the event.

Guests had the chance to taste test girl scout cookie inspired appetizers and cocktails. They also enjoyed live music.