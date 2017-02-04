The 5K Humana Rock n’ Roll New Orleans Marathon attracts thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Thousands of runners showed up on Saturday morning at City Park to take part in the Humana Rock n' Roll New Orleans Marathon. This is the 8th year since Humana started the event.

More than 18,000 runners from over 30 countries will be throughout the weekend. For the first time, the marathon added the 5K run in New Orleans in addition to the 10K run that starts Sunday morning.

The Humana Rock n' Roll Marathon is also hosting a Health and Fitness Expo at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (Hall J) which gives runners access to running accessories. Participants also can go to the expo to sign up to take part in Sunday's race.