× Drago’s founder Drago Cvitanovich dies at 94

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Drago Cvitanovich, founder of Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, has died. He was 94.

The Cvitanovich family announced his death on the Drago’s Facebook page.

Cvitanovich fled Yugoslavia after World War II before it became Croatia.

He lived in Germany and Canada before moving his family to New Orleans.

Cvitanovich opened his first Drago’s restaurant in 1969.

Drago’s is known for charbroiled oysters. The restaurants are run by Cvitanovich’s son, Tommy.

Drago’s now has three locations in Metairie, New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi.