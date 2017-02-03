Who transforms toilet bowl brushes into Mardi Gras magic?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The second line is simply to say one thing, thank you.

It's a thank you from the Krewe of Tucks to the folks from Magnolia Community Services, a private, non-profit organization that provides housing and jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

But WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has discovered their real ability.

That's to transform toilet bowl brushes into confetti-covered, glitter-garnished Mardi Gras magic.

They're the throws for the Krewe of Tucks parade. Tucks throws out a whopping 10,000 of these magical toilet bowl brushes, and they're the throws everybody always wants. They are the catch of all catches during the parade season.

It's a way for the Magnolia Community Services clients to feel like they're a part of the parade.

Because sometimes - the good times - roll from the heart.