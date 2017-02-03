× St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office to appear on A&E documentary series

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is ready to shine in the national television spotlight.

Sheriff Randy Smith announced that A&E’s “Live PD” documentary series will be filming with the sheriff’s office.

“This will be a great opportunity for our residents to see the good and bad of what our brave law enforcement officers deal with on the daily basis,” Smith said. “It will also show our entire nation just how good of a law enforcement agency we have here in Louisiana.”

The show’s producers will be in town next week to meet with the sheriff and his command staff.

A&E describes the show as “unfettered and unfiltered live access inside the country’s busiest police forces and the communities they patrol.”

Smith said he is aware of the concerns that some residents have raised about the show, but Smith said the show will not embarrass the community.

“If at any time I feel the show is not good for our agency and our parish, I will cancel immediately,” Smith said. “My goal is to highlight the great job our deputies do.”

This isn’t the first time A&E has come to town to highlight local law enforcement.

“Steven Seagal: Lawman,” which premiered in 2009, followed actor Steven Seagal as he performed the duties of a reserve officer in Jefferson Parish. It’s a position he held for more than two decades before the show.

It was widely viewed more as a comedy than a reality television show.

New episodes of “Live PD” air Fridays and Saturdays on A&E.