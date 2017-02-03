Rock N Bowl to bring music to Armstrong Airport, open Lafayette location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Rock N Bowl is on the move.

The iconic local music and dancing venue has been hosting bands, parties, wedding receptions, and more for almost 30 years.

Now, owner John Blancher is branching out with a pair of new ventures.

Blancher and his crew will take over four live music stages at Armstrong Airport as part of the planned $110 million expansion project, giving visitors a taste of New Orleans music as soon as they step off the plane.

A second Rock N Bowl location is also in the works. Blancher recently purchased a five-story building in downtown Lafayette, where he plans to open a new Rock N Bowl and a restaurant.

“Essentially, we're trying to reinvigorate the downtown and introduce them to we we've been doing here for the past 28 years,” Blancher said. “It's the rock n bowl, the music, the parties, and great New Orleans food.”