King Cake of the day: Randazzo’s Camellia City Bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Tricia Randazzo says that her family has been doing king cakes since 1965, and she opened her location in 1997. If you ask her what makes her king cakes the best, she says, it's simple. "What's special about ours as we always say it's made with love from beginning to end but it's naturally the taste. It's just so moist and good and a lot of cinnamon and butter and just the flavor is really excellent."

They have many different flavors, and you can even mix the fillings. Warning: there is a baby inside each one of their cakes because it's tradition!