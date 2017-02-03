Hollywood South News with Jabari: Netflix buys rights to NOLA-shot ‘Mudbound’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -

Hollywood South #'s from 2016

2016 wasn't the busiest year for Hollywood South but it was steady. Last year New Orleans hosted 50 film tax credit projects. This includes TV, films, and commercials with a budget over $300,000 with a direct spending of roughly $423 million.

NOLA-shot Mudbound

After an extremely successful screening at Sundance Film Festival, the bidding war between networks for the NOLA-shot film Mudbound is over.

Netflix bought the rights for the flick for a whopping $12.5 million. This was the largest deal in history to come out of sundance. There's no exact release date yet, but Netflix plans to release the film in theaters and online at the same time.

Tyler Perry's Madea on the Run

Last spring Tyler Perry brought to New Orleans his play Madea on the Run. Not only did his famous Madea character perform for a couple nights in New Orleans, the play also recorded at the Sanger Theater for DVD release. OnTuesday, the DVD for Madea on the Run went on sale across the country.

During the NOLA performances, Tyler Perry (as Madea) makes several funny references to local neighborhoods and other places in New Orleans.