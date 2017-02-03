GoRedWearRed to raise awareness for women’s heart health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- If you see a lot of people wearing red this Friday, February 3rd, that's because it's national "Go Red for Women" day!

The American Heart Association encourages women and men to wear red one day each year, to raise awareness for women's heart health.

Post your pictures wearing red on social media with the hashtag #GoRedWearRed.

Today's the day to wear your heart on your sleeve. We can't wait to see how you are supporting National Wear Red Day! Share your photos using #‎GoRedWearRed and explore the hashtag to see other inspirational posts.💃 A video posted by Go Red For Women (@goredforwomen) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:10am PST

There are fun ways you can support the cause financially as well.

Macy's was a national founding sponsor of the movement and has raised $60 million since it started participating in 2004.

Each year, the department store sells red pins, merchandise and the red dresses, with proceeds benefiting the AHA. As an added bonus, those who buy the $3 pin will get 25% off their entire purchase.

Go red!