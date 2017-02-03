Cookin’ with Nino: International Shrimp or Steak Marinade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

International Shrimp or Steak Marinade

Ingredients:

2 lbs Beef Tenderloin or 2 lbs Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp

1 Tbs Ground Cumin

1 Tbs Chili Powder

1/2 Tbs Granulated Garlic

1/4 tsp Kosher Salt, or to taste

1/4 tsp Cayenne Pepper, or to taste

1/4 tsp Cracked Black Pepper, or to taste

1/2 cup Soy Sauce

1/2 cup Olive Oil

1 Tbs Tomato Paste

1 tsp Light Brown Sugar

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients (except for steak or shrimp) in a small mixing bowl and mix completely. Place steak cubes or shrimp into marinade for 1 hour, turning occasionally. Sear on hot grill to desired tenderness.