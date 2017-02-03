Cookin’ with Nino: International Shrimp or Steak Marinade

International Shrimp or Steak Marinade
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Beef Tenderloin or 2 lbs Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp
- 1 Tbs Ground Cumin
- 1 Tbs Chili Powder
- 1/2 Tbs Granulated Garlic
- 1/4 tsp Kosher Salt, or to taste
- 1/4 tsp Cayenne Pepper, or to taste
- 1/4 tsp Cracked Black Pepper, or to taste
- 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/2 cup Olive Oil
- 1 Tbs Tomato Paste
- 1 tsp Light Brown Sugar
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients (except for steak or shrimp) in a small mixing bowl and mix completely. Place steak cubes or shrimp into marinade for 1 hour, turning occasionally. Sear on hot grill to desired tenderness.