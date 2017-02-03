Cookin’ with Nino: International Shrimp or Steak Marinade

Posted 11:10 AM, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:07PM, February 3, 2017

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs Beef Tenderloin or 2 lbs Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp
  • 1 Tbs Ground Cumin
  • 1 Tbs Chili Powder
  • 1/2 Tbs Granulated Garlic
  • 1/4 tsp Kosher Salt, or to taste
  • 1/4 tsp Cayenne Pepper, or to taste
  • 1/4 tsp Cracked Black Pepper, or to taste
  • 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Olive Oil
  • 1 Tbs Tomato Paste
  • 1 tsp Light Brown Sugar

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients (except for steak or shrimp) in a small mixing bowl and mix completely.  Place steak cubes or shrimp into marinade for 1 hour, turning occasionally.  Sear on hot grill to desired tenderness.

