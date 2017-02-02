Pothole of the Day: Whack-A-Pothole in Pontchartrain Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Elvira Henry is fed up with the potholes that keep forming near Odin St. and Congress Dr.

"You have to dodge them because you don't know where another one is going to pop up," she says.

It's like Whac-A-Mole with potholes. But, you don't want to hit these.

"You have nice homes, people living here decently. And, they can't walk on the streets--can't drive on the streets--decently," says Henry.

Is your pothole on our Pothole of the Day map? If not, email the location (address, cross streets) and a way to contact you to twist@wgno.com.