Pothole of the Day: ‘We can’t get out of our driveway’ in Gentilly

The pothole near Mirabeau Ave. and Press Dr. is in a bad place.

"We can't get out of our driveway," says one neighbor. "We've got to go down the street to try and get there."

She says someone official came and looked at the pothole a year ago. But it's still there.

"Taxes are booming high. And you can't even come out -- get them to come out and fix a pothole? That is ridiculous," she says.

