NOPD looking for man accused of touching 15-year-old girl in local business

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for an unidentified man who is accused inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl in the lobby of a local business.

According to the NOPD Child Abuse Unit, the man, seen in surveillance video wearing a yellow t-shirt with headphones around his neck, committed sexual battery on the unidentified girl in a business located in the 700 block of Canal Street.

The NOPD asks anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to please contact any Child Abuse detective at (504) 658-5267, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.