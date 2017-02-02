No beads or doubloons, CrimeStoppers wants to catch criminals with the group’s Mardi Gras Roundup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) -- CrimeStoppers is hoping its Mardi Gras Roundup program will land numerous suspects behind bars. The effort is the subject of the latest Wheel of Justice report.

CrimeStoppers launched the program with the names and photos of five people wanted in connection with murder investigations. There is a reward up to $1,000 in each of the cases. Click on the video button above to learn more about them.

The campaign runs through February 11 and will include more suspects, most with rewards ranging from $500-$1,000.

If you can help locate any of the wanted suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.