New Orleans Style Groundhog Day at Audubon Zoo with a nutria

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Punxsawtawney Phil saw his shadow Tuesday morning, meaning six more weeks of winter. But what did T-Boy the Nutria forecast?

The little nutria was joined by the New Orleans Pelicans Dance and Swoop Troop teams as he made his decision on how soon Spring will be arriving in Southeast Louisiana. T-boy also offered up his prognostications on the upcoming NBA All-Star game and the forecast for Mardi Gras!

He predicts that the rest of Carnival season will have delightful weather and that Anthony Davis will have a stellar performance at the All-Star Basketball game.