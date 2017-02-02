× LSU parts ways with Craig, re-assigns Juluke, Orgeron speaks at recruiting bash

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – After one season at LSU, wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig is departing.

Craig was terminated by LSU in a move announced Thursday, the day after national signing day.

The school also re-assigned running backs coach Jabbar Juluke to an unspecified role in the athletic department.

Juluke coached Edna Karr high school to the 2012 class 4A state championship. He then joined the staff at Louisiana Tech in 2013.

Juluke was at Tech for three seasons, before briefly accepting a job on the staff at Texas Tech.

He was then hired by then LSU head coach Les Miles.

Wednesday evening, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke at the recruiting bash. He introduced his coordinators, Matt Canada on offense, and Dave Aranda on defense.

