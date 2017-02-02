King Cake of the day: Manny Randazzo King Cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Manny Randazzo's family has been involved in bakeries since 1965in Chalmette, and now Manny owns his own shop in Metairie.

They have four sizes of the traditional, and many fillings. Manny tell us that if you want a Pecan Praline, you have to get there early! The shop opens at 6:30 am, but loyal king cake lovers will sit outside starting at 3:30 am.

There's a baby inside every king cake because that's how the Randazzo family has always done it.