× Jazz pianist Henry Butler and the Jason Marsalis quartet perform for Woodlands Conservancy benefit

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Jazz Market played host to some jazz greats Thursday night.

There was the Jason Marsalis quartet and jazz pianist Henry Butler.

But besides the great music, patrons of the arts are also patrons for a cause.

“We organized the Save Our Sponge Concert to increase visibility of the importance of forests and wetlands to our community. Louisiana has lost 75% of our forests and wetlands to development,” says Katie Brasted with Woodlands Conservancy.

And once those wetlands are gone, they’re gone forever.

That’s why preservation efforts for future generations is so important.

“I believe in this cause. I think that everybody in New Orleans and everybody in South Louisiana should be concerned about it,” says Butler.

Butler played a New Orleans style concert for benefactors who enjoyed a lively mix of classic and original pieces.

He says he’s happy to be back in New Orleans performing for a cause.