NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The Jason Marsalis Trio is performing at the Woodlands Conservancy's Save Our Sponge concert, Thursday, February 2nd.

The concert benefits the Woodlands Conservancy's fight to save the forest which protects the region from storms and wind.

Check out the Woodlands Conservancy's website for more information about Save Our Sponge.