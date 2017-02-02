How about this birthday card on wheels? News with a Twist celebrates ‘The Big Six’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Thanks to you, WGNO News with a Twist is turning six. It's a big anniversary for all of us.

That's six years of twisting the news like nobody else ever thought of.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants to take news of the News with a Twist big anniversary on the road so that nobody misses out.

So the message of the big birthday is on the Mobile Cube.

It's a 13-foot tall truck with high-definition LED billboards covering it.

New Orleans is its home. But it could be coming soon to cities around the country. Even around the world.