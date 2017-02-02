Cookies & Cocktials: Bartenders & chefs mix and make adult treats using Girl Scout cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Are you looking to try some unique cocktails this weekend? Well, you're in luck because the Girl Scouts of Louisiana East are throwing a big gala called Cookies & Cocktails.

At this gala there will be appetizers, desserts, and cocktails all made using your favorite Girl Scout cookies.

Rachel Shipley from the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, Caitlin O'Brien of Felipe's & Tiki Tolteca, and Amanda Thomas of Revel Cafe & Bar came by our News with a Twist bar to make us their specialty cocktails.

Local bartenders and chefs will be competing for the best dish and cocktail. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez will be the emcee for this event. Anais St. John will provide the entertainment. There are still tickets available. For ticket information, click HERE.

All proceeds go to help leadership programs, education programs, and fun activities for the Girl Scouts of Louisiana East.

This year's theme is "All that Jazz."

Cookies & Cocktails starts with a patron party at 6pm, followed by the gala at 7pm at Club XLIV in Champions Square.