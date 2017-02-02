× Can a stone’s shadow predict the weather?

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)- Move over Punxutawney Phil, there’s a rock that can predict the weather just like you.

Can a stone actually predict the weather? There’s a “weather predicting stone” in Old Slidell called “Frank’s Weather Forecasting Stone.”

This stone hangs outside the Old Town Slidell Soda Shop on Cousin Street.

Here are the conditions and the forecast, according to this stone.

Slidell residents say this “weather predicting stone” is made to be a joke and is a lot of fun and gets people talking.