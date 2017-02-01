× UPDATE: Edna Karr school community calls for help, mentors after double shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – City and school officials met with students at Edna Karr High School today following a double shooting outside the school Tuesday night that left two people dead.

“What we heard today was a cry for help, a cry saying, ‘I’m tired. How can we change this?'” City Councilwoman Nadine Ramsey said at a press conference outside the school this afternoon.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. Tuesday outside of a basketball game at Edna Karr.

The first victim has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 18-year-old Lawrence Williams. The second victim, who was taken to a hospital and later died, has not been identified. One of the victims was an Edna Karr graduate.

“A lot of those young leaders we met with feel like all of us could do a better job of investing in them rather than prisons. As a society, sometimes our priorities are upside down,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said.

Students at Edna Karr told the mayor that they hope the media and school community will attend the school’s award ceremony Thursday night to show support for the positive things happening at Edna Karr.

“Students want to see the leadership be reflected in the news,” Landrieu said.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said the department is not ready to release a motive for the shooting. The second victim refused to cooperate with authorities before he died, Harrison said.

He’s asking the community to step up and help by calling Crime Stoppers with information on the shooting.