Uncorked: Just how ‘natural’ are natural wines?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Just because it says "natural" on the bottle doesn't mean you're getting pesticide-free, color-free wine.

Our popular Uncorked series is back, and we've got some great advice for you on all things wine thanks to our friends at Brady's Wine Warehouse on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

Brady's General Manager Richard Ellis explains that natural wines are supposed to be extremely low intervention in the vineyard and the winery, which means no pesticides, no fertilizing, no commercial yeast, no added color and no added sulfites.

The truth, however, is that natural wines are not regulated at all, though organic wines are heavily regulated.

"Anybody can put the term 'natural wine' on their label, regardless or not if they are following these practices," Ellis says. "They are allowed to do so."

Ellis says a large number of wine producers already follow the guidelines that make wine "natural," they just don't put it on the label.

