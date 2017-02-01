This cake really takes the cake as News with a Twist turns six

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) - Thanks to you, WGNO News with a Twist is now six years old.

That's something to celebrate.

For this kind of party, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood knows, there's one must. And that's cake.

For the cake to celebrate "the big six", Wild Bill turns to Sierra's Sugar Love Cakes Bakery in Slidell, Louisiana.

Sierra and her sweet team can create any kind of cake on the planet.

For WGNO News with a Twist, it's a three-story, multi-colored piece of cake architecture.

Now we all really can have our cake and eat it, too.