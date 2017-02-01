× Tangipahoa police arrest two for helping inmate escape using forged bail bond

HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Police have arrested two women involved in an illegal bond scheme that helped a drug dealer escape prison.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 43-year-old Bridgette Harper and 47-year-old Shawanda Dove in connection to an illegal $280,000 property surety bond the TPSO said 40-year-old Ronald Berry used to walk free.

Berry, who was being held at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on numerous narcotics related charges for possession and distribution, collaborated with Harper, Dove, and his brother, 34-year-old Donald Bickham on the scheme.

The illegal forged bail bond was used to secure Berry’s freedom on November 4, 2016, according to the TPSO.

Harper and Dove face charges of conspiracy for the illegal consideration of criminal bail bonds, conspiracy to commit forgery, false personation, and injuring public records.

The TPSO is currently looking for Berry and Bickham. Anyone with information about them is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.