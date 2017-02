Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The pothole at the intersection of West Laverne St. and Morrison Rd. has already caused one crash, says Reginald Varnado.

"A car tried to turn the corner, and hit the hole and ran into one of our parishioner's cars," says Varnado.

The wreck happened almost year ago. That's how long the pothole has been there.

"It's horrible," he says. "It's terrible."