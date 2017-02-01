× Pedestrian struck and killed walking along Airline Highway in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La (WGNO) – A Baton Rouge woman was struck by a car and killed while walking along Airline Highway in Prairieville last night, marking the second pedestrian fatality along the highway this week.

Louisiana State Police say 53-year-old Tonya Gary was walking along US 61, known as Airline Highway in Prairieville and Airline Drive in Metairie, when she strayed into the path of an oncoming Chevrolet Impala just before 8 p.m. on January 31.

The driver of the Impala was not injured in the accident and was not cited, according to the LSP.

Troopers suspect that Gary was impaired at the time of the accident, and they collected toxicology samples from Gary and from the driver at the scene.

The LSP urges pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.

Both motorists and pedestrians are urged to call *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest LSP Troop location to report roadway incidents or request assistance if needed.