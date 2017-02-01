× NOPD arrests two men accused of three armed robberies in three days

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD and the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office have combined efforts to arrest a pair of men police say are responsible for a string of armed robberies over the course of three days.

Twenty-three year old Jeremy Landfair and 18-year-old Deionate Johnson face charges in as many as four robberies, three of which occurred in New Orleans.

The first armed robbery occurred just after midnight on January 27 on Pauger Street in Orleans Parish, according to the NOPD. Two victims were approached by a pair of men police believe to have been Landfair and Johnson, who forced the victims to kneel on the ground at gunpoint before making off with their wallets and cellphones in a red Dodge truck.

The second armed robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. on January 28 in the 1300 block of Barracks Street. Police say a man and a woman were walking to their parked car when two men approached them, knocked the man on the ground, forced the woman to kneel, and proceeded to steal wallets, cellphones, a leather jacket, credit cards, and social security cards.

The two armed men were seen leaving the scene in a red Dodge pickup truck in that case as well, according to the NOPD.

Two men matching the description of Landfair and Johnson and driving a red pickup truck struck again on January 29, when they robbed a man was robbed of his sweater, wallet, and keys in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue just after 11 p.m.

NOPD detectives met with a St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s detective, who advised that his agency had detained a suspect in an armed robbery earlier that month involving a similar vehicle. The detectives were able to match license plate numbers in their respective cases to link the cases together.

Landfair and Johnson were subsequently arrested and will be booked into Central Lockup accordingly in connection with the New Orleans incidents. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s deputies has booked the pair on respective charges within that jurisdiction.