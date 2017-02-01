Mexico City set to host a 2017 NFL game

We know that the 2017 NFL schedule includes a New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins game to be played in London the first few weeks of the season, but the National Football League is now taking the game south, to Mexico!

It has been 11 years since the league has hosted a game in Mexico City, and in 2017 the Raiders are set to host the New England Patriots, in what will be the Patriots first regular season game in Mexico. According to NFL.com Patriots owner and CEO Robert Craft says, “The largest crowd the Patriots have played in front of was in Mexico City in 1998.”

The game date has not yet been released.

For more information on the international game, click here.