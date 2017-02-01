Metairie students need your vote for national app competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) -- A group of students from Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie is hoping their app idea will be the best in the nation!

Kevin Kim, Danial Abbas, Geoffrey Aji, Destiny David, and Jacob Zanca came up with the idea for an app to address Louisiana's low graduation rate and ACT scores. The students say they want to help Louisiana increase in national rankings.

They entered the annual Verizon App Challenge sponsored by Verizon, TSA and M.I.T. and already won Best in State for Louisiana. The students are now in the national competition.

The winning team will receive a $15,000 grant to go toward STEM programs at their school. Students on the team will also get a free trip to Orlando, Florida to attend the TSA conference.

To vote for Haynes Academy, text the code EZPREP to 22333. You have until February 14th.