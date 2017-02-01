× Love it, Like it, Hate it: King Cake!

If you indulge in king cake only occasionally, then it really doesn’t matter too much what type you choose, or just how much you have.

But it poses a challenge for the weight conscious, since you’ll rarely find a nutrition facts label on a king cake box. So we’ve put together our annual king cake calorie cheat sheet to figure out how many calories are really in that slice, so you can have your king cake and eat it, too!

Note: Nutrition stats are approximate, based on a lightly glazed king cake. Heavier frosting will mean more sugary calories.

LOVE IT!

One-inch slice (diameter of a quarter)

100 calories – 3 grams fat – 15 grams carbs – 8-10 grams sugar – 1-2 grams protein



LIKE IT!

3-inch slice (approximate width of iPhone or Blackberry with case)

300 calories – 9 grams fat – 45 grams carbs – 34-30 grams sugar – 3-5 grams protein



HATE IT!

Six-inch slice (length of a dollar bill)

100 calories – 18 grams fat – 90 grams carbs – 48-60 grams sugar – 6-10 grams protein

###

