LGBT Center of New Orleans reopens, debuts resource database

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The LGBT Center of New Orleans reopened today after an extensive remodeling.

Councilmember LaToya Cantrell presided over the ribbon cutting ceremony at the center’s new location, 2727 South Broad.

“For 24 years, we’ve been a safe harbor for LGBTQ people” President of the Board Sebastian Rey said. “Today, the center is hosting more programs with more diverse leadership than ever in our history.”

The center is also showcasing its flagship LGBT community resource database that will allow local individuals and groups to connect to valuable resources such as lawyers and medical personnel.

It is the next step in the center’s efforts to provide tools and education for the LGBT community.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, but know there is so much more to do to combat the racial and income inequality and health disparities that affect us in Greater New Orleans,” Rey said. “We will continue to expand in the coming years, and with the community’s support, build a stronger, more connected LGBT New Orleans.”