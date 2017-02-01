King Cake of the day: Hi-Do Bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Tho Do Family came to New Orleans from Vietnam and have been doing king cakes at Hi-Do Bakery ever since! Their most popular is the cream cheese, but they have many flavors like Bavarian cream, strawberry, pineapple, blueberry and more! They'll even do half and half cakes if you'd like.

The Do's king cakes come in many shapes and sizes, from crabs to fleur de lis to crowns!

Kim Do tells us, "A lot of people say reminds them of the old McKenzie's king cake. It's like a light dough, like a brioche bread kind of."

As for icing, they prefer to leave their cakes with just a little glaze and colored sugar sprinkles, all made in house.