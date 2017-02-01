Grand Marshal for Krewe of Tucks brings live art to parade route

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The popular day time Krewe of Tucks announces New Orleans artist Randy Leo Frenchette, otherwise known as “Frenchy,” will be the 2017 Grand Marshal.

Frenchy is known for painting concerts, sporting events, festivals and events live. He has done live paintings for Jazzfest, Monday Night Football and even international events, and will take his painting to the top of one of the lead Krewe of Tucks Floats to capture the parade in action this year.

Tucks 2017 Mardi Gras theme is ‘Tucks Happens’, and rolls Uptown Saturday, February 25th at noon.

