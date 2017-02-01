× Get the Skinny on 3 Guilt-Free Legitimately Nutritious King Cake Finds!

If you love king cake but you’re also keeping an eye on nutrition, Molly has 3 king cake finds that you’ll want to check out! All have little or no added sugar, and are rich in protein or heart-smart fats so there’s no blood sugar spike or energy crash. And the best part: All 3 are so delicious, you’d never know they’re actually good for you, too!

Low-Sugar, Vegan, Gluten-Free King Cake: Girls Gone Vegan Eat Fit King Cake

Gluten free, vegan, low in sugar, with seal of approval by Ochsner’s Eat Fit NOLA,

Per slice (14 slices per cake): 210 calories, 10 grams fat, 4 grams (plant-based) sat fat, 420 mg sodium, 29 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 4 grams protein.

Ingredients include oat flour, brown rice flour, cashews, coconut oil, vegan butter, stevia

oat flour, brown rice flour, cashews, coconut oil, vegan butter, stevia Girls Gone Vegan’s Eat Fit King Cakes are available by special order only and require 4 to 5 days advance notice. Orders can be placed online at girlsgonevegannola.com/eat-fit-nola.

King Cake Coffee: PJ’s Eat Fit King Cake Protein Velvet Ice

This high-protein frozen blended coffee drink with less than a teaspoon of added sugar, with the seal of approval by Ochsner Eat Fit can be turned into an Eat Fit King Cake Protein Velvet Ice, by simply requesting king cake coffee concentrate in place of regular coffee concentrate.

Medium PJ's Protein Velvet Ice (16 ounces): Per serving: 123 milligrams caffeine, 230 calories, 6 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat (3.75 grams plant-based saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 22 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 21 grams protein.

Tip for King Cake Coffee anytime/anywhere: DIY no-sugar-added latte with King Cake Flavored Coffee

King Cake Smoothie: WELL Company King Cake Smoothie

It’s like sipping real king cake through a straw – with 26 grams protein + 17 grams plant-based fats, enough to make it sustaining enough for a full meal or hearty snack.

Ingredients include : Unsweetened almond milk, Metagenics Advanced Protein, almond butter, cinnamon, frozen mango, and honey.

Note when ordering: Request it made without honey to shave 15 grams added sugar.

: Request it made without honey to shave 15 grams added sugar. Per King Cake Smoothie (without honey): 400 calories, 17 grams fat, 1.5 grams (plant-based) sat fat, 300 mg sodium, 45 grams carbs, 10.5 grams fiber, 30 grams sugar, 26 grams protein

