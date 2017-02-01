× Causeway Police officer accused of theft, malfeasance in office

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An investigation into missing cash and drugs from the Causeway Police Department evidence room has led to the arrest of Causeway Police Sgt. William Jones Jr.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Causeway Police Chief Nick Congemi requested the investigation after $6,300 and narcotics went missing from the evidence room.

Jones, 44, ultimately confessed to the theft.

Congemi said in a prepared statement that Jones has been terminated.

“Whenever a law enforcement officer fails to uphold his oath to our citizens, it affects all of us,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will not tolerate corruption of any kind in this parish.”

Jones was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail this afternoon. No bond was set as of Wednesday afternoon.