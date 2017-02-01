× Beyoncé is pregnant, expecting twins

NEW YORK — When Beyoncé slayed at the Superdome in September, it was little known that the superstar was pregnant with twins.

Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting, the singer announced Wednesday, a little over a month after their first child turned 5.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old mom hinted that she’s having twins:

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”